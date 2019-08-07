Demo derby winners
August 7, 2019
Full-size Chain Stock Division winners, from left, are Bryce Lanoue of Marshall, first place; Kyle Lanners of Marshall, second place; Cody Matthews of Elkton, South Dakota and Jamie Johnson of Ruthton, fifth place; Scott Lawrence of Tyler, fourth place and the Mad Dog Award; and Hunter VanLerberghe of Tyler, third place.
For more photos, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
