Football camp
August 7, 2019
Congratulations to the 7-on-7 champs at the July youth football camp. Pictured left to right in front are Ryan Enge, Juhl Drake and Christopher Janish; in back are Tyler Wichmann, Ramsey Carr, Garrett Elton, Sam Blagdon and Brock Reber.
Filed under Sports |
Congratulations to the July youth football camp Players of the Week. Pictured left to right in front are Macrae Peterson, 4th grade; Tyler Kraft, 5th grade; Levi Tommeraasen, 6th grade; Carson Lensing, 6th grade; and Isaac Janish, 6th grade.
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login