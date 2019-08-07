

Congratulations to the 7-on-7 champs at the July youth football camp. Pictured left to right in front are Ryan Enge, Juhl Drake and Christopher Janish; in back are Tyler Wichmann, Ramsey Carr, Garrett Elton, Sam Blagdon and Brock Reber.



Congratulations to the July youth football camp Players of the Week. Pictured left to right in front are Macrae Peterson, 4th grade; Tyler Kraft, 5th grade; Levi Tommeraasen, 6th grade; Carson Lensing, 6th grade; and Isaac Janish, 6th grade.