Fun at the Lincoln County Fair
August 7, 2019
The 2019 Lincoln County Fair was in town over the weekend. Pictured above: Tim Salentiny peddled his hardest in the Kiddie Tractor Pull. Check out our 2019 Lincoln County Fair Souvenir Issue in next week’s Tyler Tribute. Pictured below: Showing the Champion Cow/Calf Pair are Taetum Stuefen, with the calf, and Johannah Nielsen with the cow. The calf was determined to try to reach for a mama’s milk snack during the show, to the audience’s amusement.Community |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login