RTR students to compete at Cooperstown tournament

The Southwest Minneso­ta Blaze from Marshall has been selected to play in the Cooperstown Dreams Park and American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame In­vitational Tournament, during the week of Aug. 10 in the Magical Mythical Home of Baseball, Cooper­stown, NY. In addition to competing against teams from around the country, members of the Southwest Minnesota Blaze will be en­shrined in the prestigious American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame. Included on the team are RTR 7th grad­ers Eli Determan and Josh Kraft and 8th grader Isaac Dagel with other team­mates from around the area.

