RTR students to compete at Cooperstown tournament
Pictured from left are RTR 7th graders Eli Determan and Josh Kraft and 8th grader Isaac Dagel, who will participate on the SWMN Blaze Baseball Team playing in Cooperstown, Aug. 10-16, with other teammates from around the area.
The Southwest Minnesota Blaze from Marshall has been selected to play in the Cooperstown Dreams Park and American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Invitational Tournament, during the week of Aug. 10 in the Magical Mythical Home of Baseball, Cooperstown, NY. In addition to competing against teams from around the country, members of the Southwest Minnesota Blaze will be enshrined in the prestigious American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame. Included on the team are RTR 7th graders Eli Determan and Josh Kraft and 8th grader Isaac Dagel with other teammates from around the area.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
