Successful first season for Legion team



Russell-Tyler-Ruthton finished the 2019 Jr. Legion Second District, Division II baseball tournament as runners-up last week in Luverne following a 5-2 loss to the host side Luverne. RTR went 3-2 for the tournament, beating Adrian, Blue Earth and Pipestone and losing to Adrian and Luverne. In their inaugural season, RTR went 5-3 in their season, seeding #3 in the tournament. Their only losses in the regular season were to Worthington, Marshall Black, and Luverne. Pictured above: Front: (l.-r.) Cody Wichmann, Corbyn Sitzmann, Jack Christianson, Sam Nibbe, Kyle Fischer, Isaac Dagel, Brayden Appel. Row two: Coach Grant Wichmann, Coach Brian Baartman, Coach Jared Baartman, Payton Hess, Dalton Muecke, Logan Lamote, Hayden Gravley, Aiden Wichmann, Coach Josh Fredickson.



Pictured above: Payton Hess holds the home run ball he hit to beat Blue Earth secure a 1-0 RTR win. The home run was the only hit for RTR in the game. Hess also went the distance on the mound giving up no runs on four hits with eight strikeouts.