Back to work

Fall sports practice began Monday morning for RTR High School students. From top: Head football coach Josh Fredrickson puts players through drills; Coach Daynica Brown’s volleyball players hit the court; cross country coach Chris Shaffer worked with the teams as the sport has been added for this fall. The football team will open their season on Aug. 29 against Adrian as they return to 11-man football this year. The volleyball team will start their season on Sept. 3 against Lac qui Parle Valley. The cross country team will compete at Lakeview on Aug. 26.

Filed under School, Sports