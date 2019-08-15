Council interviews administrator candidates at public meeting



City administrator candidate Erik Gile fielding questions from the Tyler City Council (from left) Mayor Joan Jagt, councilpersons Cricket Raschke, Scott Dressen, Kenny Jensen and Tim Sanderson.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



A special meeting of the Tyler City Council was held on Monday evening for the purpose of public interviews of three candidates for the city administrator position. Prior to the meeting there was a one-hour “meet and greet” with the candidates.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.