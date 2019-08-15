Council interviews administrator candidates at public meeting
August 15, 2019
City administrator candidate Erik Gile fielding questions from the Tyler City Council (from left) Mayor Joan Jagt, councilpersons Cricket Raschke, Scott Dressen, Kenny Jensen and Tim Sanderson.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
A special meeting of the Tyler City Council was held on Monday evening for the purpose of public interviews of three candidates for the city administrator position. Prior to the meeting there was a one-hour “meet and greet” with the candidates.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, Government |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login