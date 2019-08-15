Lincoln County’s request to join PrimeWest denied by DHS



Stacey Longtin of Southwest Health and Human Services spoke to the county board at the Aug. 6 meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, Aug. 6 for their regular meeting. All members were present at the beginning of the meeting, but Commis­sioner Rick Hamer had to leave early for an ap­pointment.

Risk Management Con­sultant Don Daraskev­ich of MCIT spoke to the board about managing county risk, especially in the area of Work­man’s Comp. According to Daraskevich, MCIT is a risk management service and was established for the purpose of providing property, liability, auto and worker’s comp ser­vices to government and public entities. They were established in 1979 and Lincoln County is a mem­ber of MCIT. Because the county is a member, they will receive a dividend from MCIT.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.