Lincoln County’s request to join PrimeWest denied by DHS
Stacey Longtin of Southwest Health and Human Services spoke to the county board at the Aug. 6 meeting.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, Aug. 6 for their regular meeting. All members were present at the beginning of the meeting, but Commissioner Rick Hamer had to leave early for an appointment.
Risk Management Consultant Don Daraskevich of MCIT spoke to the board about managing county risk, especially in the area of Workman’s Comp. According to Daraskevich, MCIT is a risk management service and was established for the purpose of providing property, liability, auto and worker’s comp services to government and public entities. They were established in 1979 and Lincoln County is a member of MCIT. Because the county is a member, they will receive a dividend from MCIT.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
