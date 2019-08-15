Next Celebrate the Positive is Carla Skjong



The latest TACC Celebrate the Positive winner is Tyler librarian Carla Skjong.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The next Tyler Area Community Club Celebrate the Positive resident is Carla Skjong. Carla has served as the local librarian for nearly 30 years. Originally from New Jersey, Carla moved to Tyler with husband and Tyler native Ron in 1980.

Skjong is the only librarian that has ever served in the position.

“Lu Johansen ran Community Ed at the school for a long time and they were asked to form a library board,” Skjong recalled. “They wanted to join the Plum Creek Library system. Helga Rasmussen was the original librarian. It was located on the other side of this building and was only open a few of hours per week—in fact it was a come and go yourself type of thing.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.