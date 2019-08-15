Press Night August 22

August 15, 2019

Area sports fans will have the opportunity to get their first look at the RTR fall sports teams at Press Night on Thurs­day, Aug. 22, beginning around 5 p.m. The public is invited to the Meet the Knights event to provide fans, parents, students and community members an opportunity to meet with the teams and take photos.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

