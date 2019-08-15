Small town life
August 15, 2019
The warm sunshine in front of the George and Ellen Ruhman home on Oak Street seemed like the perfect place to relax for this tabby Tuesday morning. George told the Tribute that it is a testament to the lack of traffic on Oak Street on a Tuesday morning. The local editor says this is the kind of photo you get when it is a slow news week.
