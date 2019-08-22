CHS adds new grain bin
August 22, 2019
Filed under Community |
Construction continues on a new 750,000 bushel grain bin at the CHS Ruthton site. The new structure will offer zero entry sweep for safety, faster filling ad reclaim timing and full automation. Pictured is the progress recorded between Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. Contact Joel Wiering if you would like to take a closer look at the progress.
