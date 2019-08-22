Football team will need players to step up in important roles



The RTR Football Knights’ season will open against Adrian at home on Aug. 29.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR football squad will once again return to 11-man football this sea­son after having great suc­cess in nine-man action the last two years, reach­ing the state tournament each year. Head Coach Josh Fredrickson will need to fill some valuable pieces this year.

Lost to graduation are seven seniors who were very important to the suc­cess of the past years. Coo­per and Carter Hansen will take their superior play with them to the next lev­el. Also lost to graduation are Jon Lucero, Jack Kerr, Chris Onken, Zach Reese and Tucker Baune.

