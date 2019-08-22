Football team will need players to step up in important roles
August 22, 2019
The RTR Football Knights’ season will open against Adrian at home on Aug. 29.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR football squad will once again return to 11-man football this season after having great success in nine-man action the last two years, reaching the state tournament each year. Head Coach Josh Fredrickson will need to fill some valuable pieces this year.
Lost to graduation are seven seniors who were very important to the success of the past years. Cooper and Carter Hansen will take their superior play with them to the next level. Also lost to graduation are Jon Lucero, Jack Kerr, Chris Onken, Zach Reese and Tucker Baune.
