Position offered
August 22, 2019
The Tyler City Council met in special session last week to approve offering Stephanie LaBrune the city administrator position. LaBrune was one of three finalists interviewed for the position. As of press time, LaBrune had not yet officially accepted the position. Watch the Tribute as well as our Facebook page for future updates.
