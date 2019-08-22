Press Night August 22

Area sports fans will have the opportunity to get their first look at the RTR fall sports teams at Press Night on Thurs­day, Aug. 22, beginning around 5 p.m. The public is invited to the Meet the Knights event to provide fans, parents, students and community members the opportunity to meet with the team and take photos. An intra-squad volleyball scrimmage will start at 5:45 p.m. An inter-squad football scrimmage will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.