Press Night August 22
August 22, 2019
Area sports fans will have the opportunity to get their first look at the RTR fall sports teams at Press Night on Thursday, Aug. 22, beginning around 5 p.m. The public is invited to the Meet the Knights event to provide fans, parents, students and community members the opportunity to meet with the team and take photos. An intra-squad volleyball scrimmage will start at 5:45 p.m. An inter-squad football scrimmage will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Filed under Community, Sports |
