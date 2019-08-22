Volleyball squad ready to move further into post-season action



The RTR volleyball team will open their season against Lac qui Parle Valley on Sept. 3.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Volleyball Team hopes to advance farther into the postseason this season as a team of experi­enced players return from last season. Last year the Lady Knights posted a re­cord of 18-10, finishing in the upper half of the Cam­den Conference and losing to Wabasso in postseason action.

The Lady Knights once again will be led by Head Coach Danica Brown. Her assistants, Neil Witte and Miranda Gravley, will be alongside to offer their wisdom. Yes, Coach Witte will once again give his five-cents worth whenever possible.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.