Volleyball squad ready to move further into post-season action
August 22, 2019
The RTR volleyball team will open their season against Lac qui Parle Valley on Sept. 3.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Volleyball Team hopes to advance farther into the postseason this season as a team of experienced players return from last season. Last year the Lady Knights posted a record of 18-10, finishing in the upper half of the Camden Conference and losing to Wabasso in postseason action.
The Lady Knights once again will be led by Head Coach Danica Brown. Her assistants, Neil Witte and Miranda Gravley, will be alongside to offer their wisdom. Yes, Coach Witte will once again give his five-cents worth whenever possible.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
