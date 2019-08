Tyler Legion Post 185 will host a Patriot Day “A Day to Remem­ber” Service at RTR High School in Tyler at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

This program will be a com­munity commemoration service in remembrance of what hap­pened 18 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.

