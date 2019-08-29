Bids discussed at RTR School Board meeting
August 29, 2019
Architect’s drawing of the future RTR PreK-12 building that will break ground in the near future.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Preston Euerle, President/ CEO of R.A. Morton Construction Managers, and Kyle Raph of CO-OP Architecture were on hand last week at the regular meeting of the RTR School Board to discuss bids received for the new PreK-12 building. Board member John Bloom was not present at the meeting.
Euerle went through several alternate bids to explain the specifics and ask the board on direction as to whether to accept, hold or reject those specific bids from apparent low bidders.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login