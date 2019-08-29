Bids discussed at RTR School Board meeting



Architect’s drawing of the future RTR PreK-12 building that will break ground in the near future.

By Mark Wilmes

Preston Euerle, President/ CEO of R.A. Morton Construction Managers, and Kyle Raph of CO-OP Architecture were on hand last week at the regular meeting of the RTR School Board to dis­cuss bids received for the new PreK-12 building. Board mem­ber John Bloom was not present at the meeting.

Euerle went through several alternate bids to explain the spe­cifics and ask the board on di­rection as to whether to accept, hold or reject those specific bids from apparent low bidders.

