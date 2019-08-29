Cross Country team hopes to improve with age
August 29, 2019
Members of the RTTR Cross Country team, pictured from left to rigiht, are Logan Roelofs, Aidan Johnson, Gabby Wieme, Grace Klumper and Faith Thomsen. Not pictured are Emmett Petersen and Tristen Simonsen.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR cross country squad will start their first year ever in competition this fall. Head Coach Mr. Chris Shaffer will attempt to get his small and young squad ready for the season.
The team right now is a very small one, as only seven members are out for the sport. Coach Shaffer hopes a few more athletes become interested when school opens in a short time. Right now the majority of the squad are middle school students.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
