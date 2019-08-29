Cross Country team hopes to improve with age



Members of the RTTR Cross Country team, pictured from left to rigiht, are Logan Roelofs, Aidan Johnson, Gabby Wieme, Grace Klumper and Faith Thomsen. Not pictured are Emmett Petersen and Tristen Simonsen.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR cross country squad will start their first year ever in competition this fall. Head Coach Mr. Chris Shaffer will attempt to get his small and young squad ready for the sea­son.

The team right now is a very small one, as only seven members are out for the sport. Coach Shaffer hopes a few more athletes become interested when school opens in a short time. Right now the major­ity of the squad are middle school students.

