Open House at Legion
August 29, 2019
On Sunday, Sept. 15, 2-5 p.m., Tyler Legion Post 185 will be hosting an open house at the Legion Hall in recognition of the 100th anniversary of A.C. Hanson Post 185 and as a way to thank the community of Tyler for their support of the Post over the last 100 years.
Cake and beverages will be served and an exhibit of historic Post artifacts will be on display.
Everyone is welcome.
