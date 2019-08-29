Plueger’s “Elvis Explosion” event in LaCrosse Sept. 6-8



Photo courtesy of Ronniecraig.com

Ryan Pelton will be one of the Elvis tribute artists competing at Elvis Explosion in September.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

In 1977, Elvis, the King of Rock ‘n Roll, was found dead in his home. He left behind a legacy of Top 40 hits, gold albums, movies and hundreds of tribute artists. Many of the tribute artists will honor their hero in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on Sept. 6-8 in “Elvis Explosion,” an event organized by Lake Benton’s Class of 1981 graduate Craig Plueger, known today as Ronnie Craig Plueger.

Plueger began his career as an Elvis tribute artist in 1991. He was inspired to pursue a career in music from his time in the Swing Choir at Lake Benton High School. Plueger said, “I learned 15-20 Elvis songs and started with singing telegrams and anything to get a crowd.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.