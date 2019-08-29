Tonic Sol-fa to perform at Lake Benton Opera House
From left—Lead vocalist Shaun Johnson; bass Jared Dove; baritone and percussionist/vocal percussionist Theo Brown; and tenor and vocal percussionist Greg Bannwarth of Tonic Sol-fa, appearing Saturday at the Lake Benton Opera House.
By Mark Wilmes
The Grammy Award-winning a capella group Tonic Sol-fa will return to the Lake Benton Opera House stage on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
The group Tonic Sol-fa originated at St. John’s University in central Minnesota and includes lead vocalist Shaun Johnson, tenor and vocal percussionist Greg Bannwarth, baritone and percussionist/vocal percussionist Theo Brown, and bass Jared Dove. Together the group reached national prominence with appearances on NBC’s “Today Show” and in Newsweek magazine…
