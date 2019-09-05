2019 Senior 4-H general livestock judging contest



Mathew Weber, Reserve Champion, Beef Intermediate Breeding Beef Showmanship

Hundreds of Minnesota 4-H’ers spend their summer evenings evaluating cattle, hogs, and sheep. In addition to conducting the evaluations, 4-H’ers learn the art of oral reasons as a means of justify­ing their placing. Experience gained in judging livestock helps a participant select future projects and replace­ments for their own herd ven­tures. The judging experience truly helps 4-H members base their decisions on sound rea­sons and implement several new life skills.

Lincoln County 4-H mem­bers Collin Wells and Cody Gif­ford paired up with 4-H mem­bers from Jackson County and participated in the Senior Live­stock Judging Contest.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.