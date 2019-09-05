Area family involved with Marshall United Soccer



Adalia (top) and Locklin Matzner (above) of Ruthton have been competing with Marshall United Soccer over the past few years.

Rural Ruthton resi­dents Adalia and Locklin Matzner have been play­ing soccer in Marshall for three years with soccer club Marshall United Soc­cer Association (MUSA). They recently finished an­other successful season on the 10U and 12U teams.

Adalia’s team finished the regular season 10-0 in their conference, play­ing teams such as St. Peter, New Prague and Waseca…

