Faring well at the fair

September 5, 2019

4H Lincoln County Livestock Judging Team Members L to R Matt Weber Cody Gifford Collin Wells Maxwell Johnson Ava Schoenfeld

4-H members from Lincoln County repeatedly showed up at the top of the class in competition at the Minnesota State fair this year. Above: Lincoln County Livestock Judging Team, left to right, Matt Weber, Cody Gifford, Collin Wells, Maxwell Johnson, Ava Schoenfeld. Pictured below: Jared Christensen, Purple Ribbon, Sheep Suffolk Ewe Lamb.

4H Jared Christensen Purple Ribbon Sheep Suffolk Ewe Lamb

