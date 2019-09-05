Knights drop opener



RTR sophomore quarterback Jonah Christensen picked up a chunk of yards on a run against Adrian in last Thursday’s season opener.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The weather was per­fect last Thursday in Tyler for the first football game of the new season. There was a nice crowd on hand. There were cheerleaders for the first time in a long time. The Knights were once again playing 11-man football after two success­ful years in the nine-man ranks. However, because of experience and better size by the visiting Adrian Dragons, they were able to play the better football to win the game by a score of 42 to 13.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



RTR’s new cheerleading squad worked to fire up the crowd at last week’s home opener. From left— Kara Jorgensen, Jacey Jorgensen, Ellie Frahm and Brynn Peterson worked the sidelines.