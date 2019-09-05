Nursing home resident fills time by creating art



Jean Runia with two of her four flower paintings that she will be sending to her nieces in Washington.

By Richard Siemers



The latest art exhibit in town can be found in an unlikely place—the dining room at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home. Twenty-five paintings by resident Jean Runia are displayed on the windowsills.

“I had so many pictures around my room I decided one day I’ll just put them down in the lunch room,” Jean said. “They can keep them there, or otherwise I’ll bring them back to the room.”

A painting of Jean’s favorite place of worship, Skandia Evangelical Free Church near Balaton.