Reclaim Community offering forums and events to public

Lake Benton boat cruise Sunday, Sept. 15

Reclaim Community is excited to be collaborat­ing with Future Forums, to facilitate its first commu­nity engagement session; the Future of Pipestone County. We want to listen to community members and hear what they believe to be important issues that the county is facing, and, as a community-led orga­nization, how we can pro­actively plan to address these needs through cre­ative revitalization efforts and collaboration with other community organi­zations. This grassroots organizing event opens the door to connect residents, business owners, commu­nity leaders, arts and cul­tural groups, artists, and anyone with a vision for change. The Forum will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. at Memorial Hall in Jasper. Coffee will be provided along with some pastries, attendees are welcome to bring snacks to share. Questions can be directed to Elicia Kortus at 605-595-4693.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.