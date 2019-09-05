RTR Cross Country kids run in Cottonwood



Grace Klumper

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Cross Country runners got their first taste of some running as they did their thing at the Cot­tonwood Golf Course last Monday. Canby-Minneota. TMB, Redwood Valley, YME, Wabasso, Lakeview and RTR were the teams involved. Marshall and Or­tonville were also partici­pants in the boys’ event. All runners ran a little over two miles in this first event of the fall season.

The winner for the girls was the team of Canby- Minneota. Their score was a 33. Redwood Valley was second with a score of 42. The RTR squad did not have a team.

Logan Roelofs