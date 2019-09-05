RTR Cross Country kids run in Cottonwood
September 5, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Cross Country runners got their first taste of some running as they did their thing at the Cottonwood Golf Course last Monday. Canby-Minneota. TMB, Redwood Valley, YME, Wabasso, Lakeview and RTR were the teams involved. Marshall and Ortonville were also participants in the boys’ event. All runners ran a little over two miles in this first event of the fall season.
The winner for the girls was the team of Canby- Minneota. Their score was a 33. Redwood Valley was second with a score of 42. The RTR squad did not have a team.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.School, Sports |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login