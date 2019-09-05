Stephanie LaBrune accepts Tyler City administrator position



Stephanie LaBrune

By Mark Wilmes

Stephanie LaBrune has accepted the position of city administrator for the City of Tyler and will begin duties on Sept. 9, pending final approval of the employment agreement by the city council at the September meeting, according to Vince Robinson of Development Services, Inc. (DSI).

LaBrune lives on a farm near Holland with her husband Ryan and children Danica and Lincoln. The LaBrunes own Ultimate Woodworking, Inc., which Ryan operates out of their home.

