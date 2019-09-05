Thirty-two Lincoln County 4-H members in state livestock show

September 5, 2019

Ava Schoenfeld, Champion Intermediate Market Goat Showmanship, Interview Champion, Reserve Champion Lightweight Meat Market Goat

Minnesota 4-H’ers from 87 counties arrived with over 2,898 animals at the 2019 Great Minnesota Get-Together for this year’s 4-H livestock encampment held Wednesday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Aug. 25. The number of livestock exhibits over the weekend included:  Beef—605 exhibits; Dairy—441 exhibits; Goats—354 exhibits; Poultry—235 exhibits; Rabbits—348 exhibits;  Sheep—383 exhibits;  Swine—454 exhibits; Llama—78 exhibits.

Matthew Weber, Reserve Champion Beef Shorthorn Plus Heifer

