Bronwyn Goehle latest Celebrate the Positive winner



The latest TACC Celebrate the Positive selection is Bronwyn Goehle.

By Mark Wilmes

The next Tyler Area Community Club Celebrate the Positive winner is Bronwyn Goehle. Bronwyn is currently the Food Service Director for RTR Schools, where she has served for the past few years after starting out as the head cook at RTR Middle School in 2015. Her favorite part of the job is getting to know the students and the challenge of coming up with five meals a week for three buildings. During the summer months she fills the role of head cook at Danebod, where she feeds the Danebod Family Camps. She grew up in Colorado and spent time with husband Henry in Hill City and the Black Hills before moving to Tyler in 2011.

“I have been in the food service biz 40 years and did manage to squeeze in 15 years working for the U.S. Forest Service,” Bronwyn said. “I did wild land firefighting and public relations and various other things within the agency.”

The forest service was where she met her eventual husband Henry, a Tyler native.

