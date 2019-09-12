Council hears rezoning requests, audit report



Legion members Larry Wyttenback (left) and Duane Blake were at Monday’s meeting to thank the City of Tyler for its support.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The Tyler City Council worked through a long list of agenda items during a three-and-a-half- hour meeting on Monday evening at the Tyler Fire Hall.

A Public Hearing was held at 7 p.m. for the Small Cities Development FY18 Grant. Vince Robinson of DSI spoke to those present.

“For Tyler, you are approved for construction from the state of $208,000,” Robinson explained. “Then you had committed $15,000 towards it for a total construction fund of $223,000. Of those funds, currently available we have $182,550 left. Our rehab goal for Tyler was 13 (homeowners) and we have two under contract right now. We’ve had five applicants who are not yet under contract. This is an owner-occupied rehab program.”

