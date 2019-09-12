Looking to the future for volleyball program



Over 100 players and coaches were involved in the recent third-sixth grade volleyball camp held at RTR High School and will continue this weekend. The young athletes went through training of volleyball fundamentals and participated in scrimmages against area teams, as well as creating a little art on the sidewalks in front of the gymnasium. Helping with the camp were high school coaches, seventh-eighth grade players and members of the varsity team as well as B and C squads.

Filed under School, Sports