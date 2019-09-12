QOVF presents Pinckney with quilt



On Wednesday, Sept. 4, D.C. Pinckney took a break from canning beets and tomatoes he had harvested from his large vegetable garden to accept a handmade quilt from the Quilt of Valor Foundation (QOVF). Making the presentation to Mr. Pinckney, a WW II Army veteran, was Nancy McCain from Wood Lake, regional coordinator of the QOVF. According to the QOVF website, the quilts are “tokens of appreciation that unequivocally say ‘Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and valor.’” Holding the quilt with Nancy (far left) is Carol Peterson of Russell, who recommended Mr. Pinckney receive the quilt. Carol, along with Laureen Thooft (far right), are members of the area quilting group Pieces for Heroes that design and sew the quilts. As a side note, next month on Oct. 14 Mr. Pinckney will be celebrating his 100th birthday.

