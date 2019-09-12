Volleyball ladies do it right in Clara City

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR volleyball squad traveled to Clara City to battle the MACCRAY Wol­verines in Camden Confer­ence action. The Ladies of RTR-land decided to play a little more volleyball on this night as they would play four sets against the home team. The scores of the sets were 25-18, 25- 17, 17-25 and finally the winning set by a score of 25-14.

The huge RTR crowd en­joyed the first two sets as the Lady Knights seemed to be in cruise control. However, a touch of real­ity set in in the third set as the Wolverines decided that enough was enough…

