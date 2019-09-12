Volleyball ladies do it right in Clara City
September 12, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR volleyball squad traveled to Clara City to battle the MACCRAY Wolverines in Camden Conference action. The Ladies of RTR-land decided to play a little more volleyball on this night as they would play four sets against the home team. The scores of the sets were 25-18, 25- 17, 17-25 and finally the winning set by a score of 25-14.
The huge RTR crowd enjoyed the first two sets as the Lady Knights seemed to be in cruise control. However, a touch of reality set in in the third set as the Wolverines decided that enough was enough…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login