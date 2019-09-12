Volleyball squad opens season with solid effort
September 12, 2019
Madison Witte watches a kill go through the arms of a Lac qui Parle Valley defender during last week’s home opener.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Volleyball Team, with a very nice crowd present last Tuesday, showed their fans why they should be excited about the upcoming season. The Lady Knights used three impressive sets to take down the LQPV Eagles in Camden Conference action. The scores were 25-12, 25-11 and 25-10.
The first set saw the Eagles take leads of 1-0 and 2-1. Those two leads were the only time the rest of the evening that RTR trailed in the three sets…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
