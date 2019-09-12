Volleyball squad opens season with solid effort

September 12, 2019

Madison Witte watches a kill go through the arms of a Lac qui Parle Valley defender during last week’s home opener.

By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports

The RTR Volleyball Team, with a very nice crowd present last Tues­day, showed their fans why they should be ex­cited about the upcoming season. The Lady Knights used three impressive sets to take down the LQPV Ea­gles in Camden Conference action. The scores were 25-12, 25-11 and 25-10.
The first set saw the Ea­gles take leads of 1-0 and 2-1. Those two leads were the only time the rest of the evening that RTR trailed in the three sets…

