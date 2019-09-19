Groundbreaking scheduled for new school building



Groundbreaking at the new RTR PreK-12 building site will take place on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.



By Mark Wilmes

The RTR Board of Education has scheduled an RTR PreK-12 school facility groundbreaking ceremony for Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. The event will be held at the new building site at 111 County Road 8 in Tyler.

The event is the beginning of the final phase of a years-long effort to replace the three aging buildings in the district, located in Tyler, Ruthton and Russell. Voters gave final approval to the $35 million project with the passage of the bond election in February 2019. The vote passed by wide margins in Russell and Tyler with only 42% of Ruthton voters in favor. Overall results saw the bond pass with over 63% of the vote.

