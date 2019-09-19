Gymnastics gets green light after rental proposal recieved



RTR High School Student Council members Riley Owen and Connor Kremin gave an update on the school year to board members at last week’s meeting.

By Mark Wilmes

Principal Dan Bettin spoke to the board about proceeding with an RTR gymnastics program for the 2019-20 school year after developments in the hours leading up to last week’s regular monthly board meeting.

“It’s been a hectic four hours,” Bettin said. “I got a call from (Hendricks Superintendent) Paul Chick. I talked to Steph Ekema this afternoon and then Steph called me later tonight. Hendricks has agreed to rent us The Barn for practices. We would have some minor costs potentially for uniforms, although they have offered for us to wear their green and black that they don’t wear anymore that they bought before they joined with Estelline. We could get by without the purchase of uniforms if we want to for a year or two. We’d have to buy some minor pieces of equipment. I think they have to have their own springboards when they go to meets.”

