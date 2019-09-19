Lady Knights peel off the Jaguars in three



Allie Christianson gets the ball past a pair of Jaguar defenders during last week’s match against Renville County West.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RCW Jaguars came to town last Tuesday with the idea of beating the RTR volleyball team in Camden Conference action for the first time. The Lady Knights might not have been quite prepared in the first set, as the Jaguars were plenty tough. This reporter was not with it ei­ther, as I showed up when the score was 14-all.

The score became 19-21 when Coach Brown called a timeout. Whatever was said in the timeout worked wonders. Consecutive kills by Rylie Hess, Kylea Baart­man and Madison Witte quickly made the score 22-21 for the home team Knights. Another kill by Baartman and one by Ha­ley Muenchow added two more points. An error on RCW produced the final RTR point to capture the first set by a score of 25- 22.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.