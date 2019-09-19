McKinley Schreurs gets her 1,000th assist in win over CMCS
RTR volleyball player McKinley Schreurs was honored for her 1,000th set assist last week during the Knights’ match at Central Minnesota Christian. Pictured above, left to right, are Head Coach Daynica Brown, Schreurs, Coach Neil Witte and Coach Lexi Wendland.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Lady Knights of RTR-land traveled to Prinsburg last Thursday to play a little Camden Conference volleyball. It wasn’t just any match for one RTR player. McKinley Schreurs, a junior on the RTR team, recorded her 1,000th set assist in the match. McKinley is the daughter of Ryan and Jamie Schreurs. Knowing Ryan, he is taking full credit for McKinley’s success. The fact remains that he didn’t even know what a volleyball looked like until a few years ago.
The Lady Knights did in fact shut down the Bluejays in three sets. The scores were 25-17, 25-18 and 25- 15…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
