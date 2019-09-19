McKinley Schreurs gets her 1,000th assist in win over CMCS



RTR volleyball player McKinley Schreurs was honored for her 1,000th set assist last week during the Knights’ match at Central Minnesota Christian. Pictured above, left to right, are Head Coach Daynica Brown, Schreurs, Coach Neil Witte and Coach Lexi Wendland.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Lady Knights of RTR-land traveled to Prinsburg last Thursday to play a little Camden Conference volleyball. It wasn’t just any match for one RTR player. McKinley Schreurs, a junior on the RTR team, recorded her 1,000th set assist in the match. McKin­ley is the daughter of Ryan and Jamie Schreurs. Know­ing Ryan, he is taking full credit for McKinley’s suc­cess. The fact remains that he didn’t even know what a volleyball looked like un­til a few years ago.

The Lady Knights did in fact shut down the Bluejays in three sets. The scores were 25-17, 25-18 and 25- 15…

