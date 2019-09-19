Nielsen completes Army basic training
September 19, 2019
Pvt. Harley Nielsen, son of Bruce and Dr. Roxanne Nielsen, joined the Army National Guard this past year, on the coldest day in February. He graduated from basic military training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina on Aug. 15, and will complete his AIT training as a Fire Control Specialist next summer at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. He will graduate from RTR High School in May 2020.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login