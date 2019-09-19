Nielsen completes Army basic training



Pvt. Harley Nielsen

Pvt. Harley Nielsen, son of Bruce and Dr. Roxanne Nielsen, joined the Army National Guard this past year, on the coldest day in February. He graduated from basic military train­ing at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina on Aug. 15, and will complete his AIT training as a Fire Control Specialist next summer at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. He will graduate from RTR High School in May 2020.

