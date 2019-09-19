RTR Homecoming coronation Sunday

Above: The 2019 Homecoming King candidates, left to right in front, are Cade Jorgensen, Kyle Fischer, Alex Duus, Chris Cauwels and Collin Johnson; the Homecoming Queen candidates are Rylie Hess, Madison Witte, Morgan Bloom, Dajza Gilmore and Ashley Owen. Below: Homecoming candidates were revealed on Monday afternoon with the pop of a balloon. Here Ashley Owen, right, finds out she is a candidate when her explosion revealed multi-colored confetti. Also pictured is Annie Nichols.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Monday afternoon’s candidate reveal set in motion a long list of activities for the 2019 RTR Homecoming Week. The student body assembled in the high school gymnasium at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Each senior was summoned to the gym floor and handed a balloon in groups of four or five students. As the balloons were popped, the students with the multi-colored confetti inside their balloons learned they had been chosen as candidates.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.