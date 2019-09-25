DNR land acquisition stirs some controversy
The Newell family and the Minnesota DNR spoke to the board of commissioners on Tuesday, regarding a land acquisition by the DNR.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17. All board members were present.
A member of the Newell family and Amber Knutson of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources spoke to the board regarding a resolution that would show county support of the DNR purchasing the Newell family land for public hunting land. According to discussion, a daycare was being run on the neighboring property, owned by the Persoon family, but the plans to turn the Newell land into public hunting ground caused the daycare to close…
