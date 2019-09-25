DNR land acquisition stirs some controversy



The Newell family and the Minnesota DNR spoke to the board of commissioners on Tuesday, regarding a land acquisition by the DNR.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Board of Commission­ers met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17. All board members were present.

A member of the Newell family and Amber Knutson of the Minnesota Depart­ment of Natural Resourc­es spoke to the board re­garding a resolution that would show county sup­port of the DNR purchas­ing the Newell family land for public hunting land. According to discussion, a daycare was being run on the neighboring property, owned by the Persoon family, but the plans to turn the Newell land into public hunting ground caused the daycare to close…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.