Duane Blake named TACC Celebrate the Positive winner



The newest Tyler Area Community Club Celebrate the Positive person is Duane Blake.

By Mark Wilmes

The newest Tyler Area Community Club “Celebrate the Positive” resident is Duane Blake. Blake worked in the Tyler, Russell-Tyler and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton school system for 30 years and currently serves as Post Commander for the Tyler American Legion. Blake has lived in Lincoln County for most of his life.

“I grew up on a farm near Hendricks,” Blake said. “I graduated from Hendricks High School in 1966 and went on to vo-tech in Canby for a couple of years for architectural drafting. I finished there and got drafted into the Army. I was in the Army from 1968-70. When I got out I used my G.I. Bill benefits and went to college at St. Cloud State.”

While in college, he had the opportunity to travel to Europe.

