JV football score 34-0 win

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Junior Varsity played the Canby Lanc­ers last Monday in Tyler. The young Knights led at the half by a score of 20-0. They would tack on two more scores the second half to post the winning score of 34-0. Granger Ma­ranell is the boss of the JV team with plenty of help from his valuable assis­tants.

