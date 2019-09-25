JV football score 34-0 win
September 25, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Junior Varsity played the Canby Lancers last Monday in Tyler. The young Knights led at the half by a score of 20-0. They would tack on two more scores the second half to post the winning score of 34-0. Granger Maranell is the boss of the JV team with plenty of help from his valuable assistants.
