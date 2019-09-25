Klumper places second at LQPV
September 25, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The RTR cross county teams braved some warm and muggy conditions last week, traveling to the Madison Country Club to compete in the Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson-Boyd Invitational.
Grace Klumper brought home a second place finish in the girls’ junior varsity race. Klumper finished with a time of 19:07.30, just 12 seconds off the pace of winner Amaya Street of Madison…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
