Knights down Arrows in four
September 25, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Lady Knights traveled the 25 miles to Pipestone last Monday to do non-conference battle with the Pipestone Area Arrows. The Arrows had a winning record this year so this one would be a competitive match. Yes, it was that indeed. The Arrows would win the first set by a score of 25-13. The Lady Knights would win the final three sets by scores of 26-24, 25-21 and 25-19, respectively.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
