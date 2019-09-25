Knights top Canby, 40-12

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Football Knights have played some very close games to start the football season. They had never trailed at the halftime intermission in any of their first three games. They almost pulled off a major upset of Min­neota in the previous game. However, none of those games resulted in a victory.

Those situations turned to a plus last Friday in Canby. The Lancers were 2-1 to start the football season. The Knights were hoping to gain some MO and gather that first win in Class 1A in 11-man foot­ball. The Knights did in­deed gather that first win as they almost matched their point total of the first three games by scoring 40 points in a 40-12 win.

