Knights top Canby, 40-12
September 25, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Football Knights have played some very close games to start the football season. They had never trailed at the halftime intermission in any of their first three games. They almost pulled off a major upset of Minneota in the previous game. However, none of those games resulted in a victory.
Those situations turned to a plus last Friday in Canby. The Lancers were 2-1 to start the football season. The Knights were hoping to gain some MO and gather that first win in Class 1A in 11-man football. The Knights did indeed gather that first win as they almost matched their point total of the first three games by scoring 40 points in a 40-12 win.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login