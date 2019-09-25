Lady Knights continue to roll as Blackjacks fall in three sets

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR volleyball squad continued there im­pressive start to the sea­son as they would beat the Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks last Tuesday in Tyler. The scores of the sets were 25- 14, 25-15 and 25-14. A fan of the game might not have noticed any difference from one set to another. The fact is that there was hardly any difference from one set to another. An ex­ample of this statement showed when RTR had 17 points in the three sets, the Blackjacks had 9, 8 and 9 points, respectively. The Jacks had only one lead all night, a one-point lead in the second set early.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.