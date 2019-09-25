Lady Knights continue to roll as Blackjacks fall in three sets
September 25, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR volleyball squad continued there impressive start to the season as they would beat the Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks last Tuesday in Tyler. The scores of the sets were 25- 14, 25-15 and 25-14. A fan of the game might not have noticed any difference from one set to another. The fact is that there was hardly any difference from one set to another. An example of this statement showed when RTR had 17 points in the three sets, the Blackjacks had 9, 8 and 9 points, respectively. The Jacks had only one lead all night, a one-point lead in the second set early.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login